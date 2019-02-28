Jakarta Post: Justice sought for Khojaly victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesian The Jakarta Post newspaper has published an article headlined “Justice sought for Khojaly victims”.

“Friends of Azerbaijan in Indonesia and Azerbaijani people commemorated the Khojaly tragedy at the University of Indonesia (UI) in Depok, West Java, with a call for justice for the victims,” the article says, according to AzerTag.

“On the night of Feb. 25, 1992, Armenian troops killed 613 unarmed Azerbaijani people — including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderly people — in Khojaly. Even after 27 years, the perpetrators of this massacre were not brought to justice. They should be punished according to international law.”

Highlighting the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the article emphasizes that the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia was condemned by a number of states, including Indonesia and international organizations as the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Indonesia maintains close ties with Azerbaijan and supports Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az

News.Az