Jamewstown Foundation president: BTK to carry military cargo, Turkey gives initial consent

The United States is interested in using the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway to transport military cargo, said President of the U.S.-based Jamestown Foundation Glen Howard.

Howard made the remarks at the 5th South Caucasus Security Forum in Tbilisi, according to AzVision.

He noted that proposals for the use of BTK for this purpose are under discussion, and Turkey has expressed its initial consent.

Howard also stressed the importance of Azerbaijan for the United States.

“Meetings of the chief of the Russian and U.S. General Staff in Baku show that Azerbaijan has become a neutral venue for meetings between the two countries,” he added.

Hailing the importance of economic projects being implemented in the region, Howard said the TANAP project will have a great impact on the region.

News.Az

