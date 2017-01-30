Janelidze: “2017 will be very active in NATO-Georgia relations”

Georgia’s Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze says that 2017 will be a productive year for NATO-Georgia relations.

Janelidze said that Tbilisi has been doing its best to remain committed to the NATO agenda, agenda.ge reports.

"Georgia has the deepest and most comprehensive partnership with NATO as it is an aspirant country”, Janelidze said.

The Georgian top diplomat said that only one month into the new year, already two meetings of the NATO-Georgia commission have taken place in 2017.

He added that a Meeting of NATO Defence Ministers will take place this year, during which time Georgia will be represented by Minister Levan Izoria. The meeting will also be attended by the new United States Secretary of Defence.

Janelidze said a NATO parliamentary assembly will also be held in Georgia this year and a number of bilateral meetings will take place between NATO and high-ranking Georgian officials.

News.Az

News.Az