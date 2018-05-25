Janez Kopač: Azerbaijan planning reforms in energy sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani government plans to conduct reforms in energy sector, Janez Kopač, the Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, said at the South Caucasus Ener

According to him, another decision of the government is related to Georgia’s achievements in this direction: ‘Azerbaijan is closely interested in happenings in Georgia’, APA reports.

Kopač noted that Turkey has conducted large-scale reforms on energy: ‘Turkey wants to establish closer relations with Georgia in this direction’.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia Dmitry Kumsishvili said that energy legislation of the regional countries should be complied with EU legislation in order to attract more investors in energy markets.

News.Az

