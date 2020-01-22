Jankauskas: EU, Azerbaijan in ‘final stage’ of talks on new partnership agreement

The European Union and Azerbaijan are in the final stage of the negotiations to sign a new partnership agreement, Kestutis Jankauskas, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan told reporters on Wednesday, AzVision.az reports.

“EU-Azerbaijan ties will reach a new level after the new agreement is signed,” the diplomat noted.

He stressed that the EU is now Azerbaijan’s number-one trading partner.

Jankauskas also reiterated EU’s support for the implementation of transport projects passing through Azerbaijan.

News.Az

