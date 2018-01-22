January 20 tragedy commemorated in Vilnius

+ ↺ − 16 px

Memorial events on Black January were held in a number of Lithuanian cities.

A memorial ceremony was held in Vilnius as part of the events dedicated to the 28th anniversary of the tragedy of 20 January with the support and organization of our country's Embassy in Lithuanian Republic. Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan's Charges d’Affairs Atash Gyrgyev briefed participants on the bloody January tragedy and said that along with the national day of mourning, this tragedy was regarded as a heroic page in the history of the Azerbaijani people. The head of our diplomatic mission noted that the events similar to January 20 tragedy occurred in Vilnius on January 13, 1991, saying that the people of Lithuania have a good understanding of what Azerbaijanis felt on those days.

At the invitation of the host of the event, Lithuania’s well known singer and Associate Professor of the Lithuanian Music and Theater Academy Yudite Leitaite, the participants observed a moment’s silence in memory of January 20 tragedy. Then, musicians performed the sounds of sad and melancholic music.

According to the embassy, 20 January martyrs were commemorated in other cities of Lithuania, including Kaunas, Shiayulia, Klaipeda. Students from Vilnius and Kaunas universities, and our compatriots living in Shiauliai, Klaipeda organized memorial events.

The Press Release of the Embassy was sent to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, the embassies and diplomatic missions of foreign countries accredited in the country.

Lithuanian mass media published articles and interviews regarding the January 20 tragedy.

