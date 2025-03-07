Japan and Britain affirm fighter jet cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan and Britain confirmed on Thursday that they will continue their collaboration with Italy on a trilateral project to develop a next-generation fighter jet by 2035.

The development comes as Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani met with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Tokyo, who is on a two-day visit to Japan, News.Az reports citing The Mainichi.

The two also agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, saying they were "each other's closest partners in Asia and Europe," noting that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region was "inseparable."

Regarding the fighter jet development program, Nakatani expressed support for the "progress of specific cooperation" with Britain at the meeting, while Lammy emphasized that their stable bilateral relations are crucial for global security.

During his visit to Tokyo, Lammy, along with British Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, also met with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto at the first "two-plus-two" dialogue on the economy between the two countries, according to Kyodo News.

Japan and Britain, both strong security allies of the United States, have been strengthening their security relations in recent years, including by expanding joint defense exercises.

News.Az