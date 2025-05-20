Japan and Bulgaria reaffirm support for Gaza ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan and Bulgaria reaffirmed their support on Tuesday for enforcing a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, amid Israel’s ongoing military actions in the Palestinian territory, according to a joint statement.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba hosted Bulgarian President Rumen Radev in Tokyo, where they exchanged views on global issues, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The statement said the two sides enhanced the bilateral relationship, expressed support for Ukraine in its war with Russia and condemned North Korea’s nuclear development.

Tokyo and Sofia also vowed to strengthen trade, innovation and investment between the two nations to improve economic security and resilience, with a commitment to free and fair trade.

Regarding the situation in Gaza, the two leaders expressed concerns “by the destructive cycle of violence across the Middle East, which threatens regional stability and shatters the lives of civilians.”

“Both Countries reiterate their support for the full implementation of the ceasefire reached between Israel and Hamas, including for the release of all hostages and the expansion of humanitarian aid in Gaza,” said the statement.

They reiterated their strong dedication to all global initiatives aimed at achieving a fair “comprehensive and lasting peace based on a two-State solution consistent with international law.”

At least 53,573 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

News.Az