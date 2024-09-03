Japan and Vietnam to enhance cooperation for regional peace and stability

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, Japan and Vietnam agreed to bolster their cooperation to promote regional and global peace and stability, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

This agreement came during a video teleconference between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Vietnamese President To Lam, according to a statement by the Japanese Foreign Ministry.Kishida called for "further developing" the bilateral relations as Japan and Vietnam last year elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world.Expressing his gratitude for "Kishida’s contributions to the development of relations between the two countries," To said he would work to further strengthen the relations.The two leaders agreed to solidify economic ties, promote people-to-people exchanges, and cooperate in the realm of security. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments.Kishida also voiced his desire "to continue to cooperate with Vietnam, an important partner that plays a key role in realizing a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific,' in the regional and international arenas."

News.Az