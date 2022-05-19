Japan approves additional funding to Ukraine for humanitarian needs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Japanese government has decided to allocate an additional $300 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“To date, we have provided $300 million in financial assistance to Ukraine. We have decided to increase this amount to $600 million,” the premier said.

The situation in Ukraine remains very difficult, Kishida said, pledging Japan’s continued aid to Kyiv.

The Japanese PM added that he will inform US President Joe Biden, who is due to visit Japan next week, about the steps to be taken to help Ukraine.

