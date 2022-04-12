Japan approves additional sanctions against 398 people from Russia
- 12 Apr 2022 05:11
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 172267
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/japan-approves-additional-sanctions-against-398-people-from-russia Copied
The Japanese government on Tuesday approved additional sanctions against 398 people and 28 organizations from Russia in connection with the situation around Ukraine, according to the website of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports citing TASS.
In particular, deputies of the State Duma fell under sanctions.