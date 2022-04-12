Yandex metrika counter

Japan approves additional sanctions against 398 people from Russia

The Japanese government on Tuesday approved additional sanctions against 398 people and 28 organizations from Russia in connection with the situation around Ukraine, according to the website of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports citing TASS. 

In particular, deputies of the State Duma fell under sanctions.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

