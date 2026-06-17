Japan arrests leader of AI scam ring operating in Cambodia

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A Japanese man suspected of leading a major international fraud network operating out of Cambodia was arrested by Japanese police on June 16 while on a flight from Thailand.

Yusuke Sasaki, 38, who was extradited from Thailand, was taken into custody by a joint task force of six prefectural police departments, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Suspected of organized fraud, Sasaki was the “owner” of a sophisticated fraud operation in Poipet, a Cambodian city near the border with Thailand, that used generative AI to impersonate police officers and defrauded victims in Japan of millions of yen, investigators said.

His leading role in the scheme surprised senior investigators because many such overseas fraud hubs are thought to be run by Chinese or Taiwanese.

“What? In the end, it’s a Japanese person,” one senior investigator said.

Those previously arrested on suspicion of directing the “callers” in Poipet were Chinese, the investigator said.

Based on statements from dozens of suspects, police said Sasaki ranked higher than the ethnic Chinese executives who managed the fraud base. Sasaki is also believed to have provided investments for operational costs in exchange for a share of the profits.

Thai police detained Sasaki in Bangkok earlier this month based on information provided by Japanese authorities. He arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on June 16.

Sasaki is specifically accused of conspiring with associates in February 2025 to defraud a woman in her 30s in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, of 31.4 million yen ($195,800). The callers allegedly posed as Fukuoka prefectural police officers.

The investigation into the Poipet hub began in earnest after 29 Japanese nationals were detained in Cambodia in May 2025.

Since last August, the joint investigation headquarters has arrested 36 people connected to the group, including callers, known as “kakeko,” local instructors, recruiters and money launderers.

Information from these suspects led police to a figure known only as “A sensei” (teacher A). It was apparently Sasaki’s alias among his subordinates.

The group’s base contained a dedicated “AI room” where technology was used to swap callers’ faces during video calls to make their impersonations more convincing.

Investigators are now focused on understanding how the entire group was formed.

According to the National Police Agency, cases of “special fraud” involving police impersonations reached about 11,000 in 2025, with total damages of about 100.5 billion yen.

By the end of April this year, over 3,000 such cases had already been reported, with losses totaling 32.5 billion yen.

“Special fraud has reached the scale of a ‘business model,’ and it is realistically difficult to expose it all,” a senior investigator said. “However, being able to show that a person can be arrested no matter how high up they are in the organization or even if they are overseas is significant from the perspective of deterrence.”

News.Az