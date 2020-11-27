Yandex metrika counter

Japan cancels Emperor's New Year event due to coronavirus

Japan’s Imperial Household Agency has cancelled an annual New Year’s event set for Jan. 2, at which Emperor Naruhito and other imperial family members were to greet well-wishers, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reports. 

“We have decided not to hold (the event) from the viewpoint of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus,” the agency said on its website on Friday.


