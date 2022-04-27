Japan considers N. Korea’s decision to ramp up nuclear program ‘unacceptable’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Japanese authorities consider North Korea’s decision to strengthen its nuclear missile program ‘completely unacceptable’, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Matsuno noted that Japan, together with the US and South Korea, will seek the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

“The development of North Korea's nuclear missile program is completely unacceptable. By making every effort to collect and analyze information, we will continue close cooperation with the US and South Korea,” the secretary said.

Commenting on the parade held in Pyongyang on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army, Matsuno said that Japan is following the actions of the DPRK with great concern, including the development of its nuclear missile program.

News.Az