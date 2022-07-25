Japan detects first monkeypox case
Japan has detected its first case of the monkeypox virus in Tokyo, the capital's governor said on Monday, News.az reports citing TASS.
The infected person is a man in his 30s who returned from Europe and is currently in a hospital, Yuriko Koike told reporters.
"He has a rash, fever, headache and fatigue. But at the moment, he is in a stable condition," a Health Ministry official told a separate media briefing.
The patient, a Tokyo resident, went to Europe late last month and had contact with a person who was later confirmed monkeypox-positive before returning to Japan in mid-July, the official said.