Japan detects first monkeypox case

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan has detected its first case of the monkeypox virus in Tokyo, the capital's governor said on Monday, News.az reports citing TASS.

The infected person is a man in his 30s who returned from Europe and is currently in a hospital, Yuriko Koike told reporters.

"He has a rash, fever, headache and fatigue. But at the moment, he is in a stable condition," a Health Ministry official told a separate media briefing.

The patient, a Tokyo resident, went to Europe late last month and had contact with a person who was later confirmed monkeypox-positive before returning to Japan in mid-July, the official said.

News.Az