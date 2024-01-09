Japan earthquake death toll climbs to 202

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rescuers have found the bodies of 22 more people killed in the powerful earthquakes that struck Japan in the Noto Peninsula area, which brought the death toll to 202, according to data from the Ishikawa Prefecture’s authorities, News.Az reports citing TASS.

At least 102 people remain missing. According to the latest data, 565 people suffered injuries. Some 28,000 residents of the quake-stricken areas remain at evacuation centers.

The Ishikawa Prefecture suffered the most damage; at least 1,370 homes were destroyed there and more than 300 buildings burned down.

Over 1,200 quakes have hit Japan since January 1, which exceeds the total number of tremors recorded in the country in the past three and a half years. A tsunami warning for the country’s western coast remained in effect for over 20 hours. According to Japanese seismologists, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was the most powerful one on record, which began in 1885.

Seismologists warn that aftershocks will continue in the region for about a week and the risk of earthquakes with magnitudes above 7 is still there.

News.Az