Japan enjoys long-standing energy partnership with Azerbaijan: Ambassador

Japan has a long-standing partnership with Azerbaijan in the energy sector, Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an event on the topic “Green Corridor and Renewable Energy” in Baku, News.Az reports.

The diplomat also expressed Japan’s willingness to contribute to Azerbaijan’s green economy.

“Japan is currently looking into opportunities for implementation of green economy and decarbonization projects, as well as the green hydrogen production in Azerbaijan,” Ambassador Wada said.

The ambassador also emphasized the importance of the agreement on the Joint Crediting Mechanism recently signed between the Azerbaijani and Japanese governments.

News.Az