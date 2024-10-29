Japan expresses 'serious concern' over Lebanon situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan voiced "serious concern" on Tuesday regarding the escalating situation in Lebanon and reiterated its call for an "immediate" ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In a telephone call with his Lebanese counterpart. Abdallah BouHabib, Japan’s top diplomat Iwaya Takeshi said his country condemns all threats to the safety and security of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and urged all parties to exercise “maximum restraint and to make sincere efforts for a diplomatic settlement,” according to a statement from the Japanese Foreign Ministry.Iwaya said Tokyo decided to extend an “emergency grant” of $10 million to Syria, which has witnessed an influx of displaced people from Lebanon because of the deteriorating humanitarian situation.The grant is in addition to a similar one of $10 million to Lebanon which had been announced last week, he added.Iwaya requested cooperation in the protection of Japanese nationals in Lebanon.BouHabib expressed gratitude for Japan’s assistance and said Lebanon places importance on cooperation with Japan.​​​​​​​He also explained the latest developments on the ground and Lebanese diplomatic efforts.The two sides agreed to continue cooperation on the situation and peace in the Middle East, said the statement.

News.Az