Japan hopes to develop tourism relations with Azerbaijan

Japan hopes to develop relations with Azerbaijan in tourism sector, Japanese Ambassador in Baku Teruyuki Katori told reporters at an event on the occasion of the Emperor's birthday on Nov. 22.

"Azerbaijan and Japan have ensured the development of relations in various fields, especially in the energy sector. We are looking forward to expand relations in tourism and agriculture as well," Katori said.

The diplomat noted that trade relations between the two countries are developing rapidly.

From Azerbaijan, Japan mainly imports oil and agricultural products, the ambassador said, adding that the trade turnover between the two countries is $1 billion per annum.

Katori said that after a 19-year hiatus, the Japanese foreign minister visited Azerbaijan and held significant talks with senior officials of the country.

The ambassador expressed confidence that relations with Azerbaijan will further develop with the coming to power of the new emperor in Japan.

News.Az

