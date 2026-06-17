Japan imposes stricter drone rules, expands no-fly zones

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Japan on Wednesday enacted a law that tightens regulations on the use of drones, expanding no-fly zones for unmanned aircraft from approximately 300 meters around designated key facilities to around 1,000 meters, as part of counterterrorism measures, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

Although the specific areas to be covered have not yet been disclosed, many facilities in Tokyo’s Chiyoda and Minato wards are expected to be included. These include the Imperial Palace, the prime minister’s office, and the U.S. Embassy. Depending on geographical features, some no-fly zones may extend beyond 1 kilometer.

Under the new framework, flying a drone within a “yellow zone” (a designated no-fly zone) will result in immediate penalties, including up to six months of imprisonment or a fine of up to 500,000 yen (approximately $3,120).

Previously, authorities were only able to take immediate action when a drone was flying directly above a designated key facility, referred to as a “red zone.” The updated rules expand enforcement capabilities beyond this narrower restriction.

In addition, certain facilities will now be temporarily designated as restricted zones when they are used for ceremonies and other events attended by the prime minister, the emperor, or foreign leaders.

A report issued by the National Police Agency in December noted significant technological advances in drone capabilities since the law was first enacted in 2016. At that time, drones typically flew at around 50 kilometers per hour, whereas modern drones can reach speeds of around 70 to 80 kph, with some foreign-made models capable of reaching up to 150 kph.

The report also highlighted that the distance over which drones can transmit video footage has expanded substantially, increasing from around 200 to 300 meters previously to a maximum of 10 kilometers today. Likewise, load capacity has grown significantly, rising from between 80 grams and 5 kilograms to as much as 30 kilograms.

To ensure the expanded restrictions do not hinder legitimate drone usage, the government plans to display restricted zones on the Geospatial Information Authority of Japan’s online maps and will also cooperate with retailers to raise public awareness of the updated regulations.

News.Az