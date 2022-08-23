Japan intends to maintain sanctions against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Japanese government intends to maintain the sanctions imposed on Russia over the ongoing war in Ukraine, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Matsuno made the remarks following a Cabinet meeting on Ukraine led by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

“During the meeting, the Prime Minister ordered to continue diplomatic response to the situation in Ukraine in close cooperation with G7 states, including preservation of sanctions,” he said.

Matsuno noted that further aid to Ukraine was also discussed during the Cabinet Meeting.

Kishida attended the meeting via video conference. On August 21, he tested positive for Covid. He will remain isolated in his official residence at least until August 31.

