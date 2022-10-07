Yandex metrika counter

Japan introduces additional sanctions against Russia

Japan announced the imposition of additional sanctions against Russia on Friday over the ongoing war with Ukraine, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Speaking at a press conference, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said the Japanese government made a decision to take measures to freeze the assets of Russia.

“Japan cannot overlook unilateral attempt to change status quo by force and take sufficient two-pillar based actions of imposing strong sanctions against Russia and supporting Ukraine by coordinating with the international community including G7 nations,” Hayashi added.


