Japan introduces additional sanctions against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan announced the imposition of additional sanctions against Russia on Friday over the ongoing war with Ukraine, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Speaking at a press conference, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said the Japanese government made a decision to take measures to freeze the assets of Russia.

“Japan cannot overlook unilateral attempt to change status quo by force and take sufficient two-pillar based actions of imposing strong sanctions against Russia and supporting Ukraine by coordinating with the international community including G7 nations,” Hayashi added.

News.Az