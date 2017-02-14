Japan issues protest to Russia
"We sent a note of protest to Russia through diplomatic channels."
Japanese government has issued a protest to Russia over Moscow's decision to give names to five formerly nameless islands of the Kurile chain, Yoshihide Suga, the Secretary General of the cabinet told a news conference in Tokyo.
"This is unacceptable and runs counter to Japan's position," he said. "We sent a note of protest to Russia through diplomatic channels."
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a resolution earlier on giving names to five previously nameless islands of the Kurile chain.
News.Az