Japan issues protest to Russia

"We sent a note of protest to Russia through diplomatic channels."

Japanese government has issued a protest to Russia over Moscow's decision to give names to five formerly nameless islands of the Kurile chain, Yoshihide Suga, the Secretary General of the cabinet told a news conference in Tokyo.

"This is unacceptable and runs counter to Japan's position," he said. "We sent a note of protest to Russia through diplomatic channels."

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a resolution earlier on giving names to five previously nameless islands of the Kurile chain.

News.Az

 


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

