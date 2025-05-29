Japan PM Ishiba, Trump discuss tariffs in phone call
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated that he held a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, during which they exchanged views on tariff-related issues.
Ishiba also said the talks were "meaningful" as the two leaders further deepened their understanding of each other's views, News.Az reports citig Reuters.
This was their second call this month, following one on May 23, as a fourth round of tariff negotiations between the two nations is set to take place.