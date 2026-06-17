Japan posts first trade deficit in four months

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Japan recorded a trade deficit of 378.6 billion yen ($2.4 billion) in May, marking its first monthly deficit in four months, according to preliminary government data released Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The data also showed that the volume of crude oil imports fell by more than 57 percent amid disruptions linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

Data from Japan's Finance Ministry highlighted progress in the government's efforts to diversify fuel procurement sources, including increased purchases from the United States. However, these alternative imports came at a higher cost due to additional transportation and insurance expenses.

The report showed that Japan paid a record-high 114,076 yen per kiloliter for crude oil in May, up 67.2 percent from a year earlier. On a barrel basis, the average price rose 52.0 percent to $114.6. A ministry official said the elevated costs likely reflected changes in shipping routes caused by regional instability.

Analysts warned that higher oil procurement costs could weigh on corporate earnings and lead to price increases for consumer goods that rely on oil-derived materials.

Despite remaining in deficit, Japan's trade gap narrowed 42.8 percent compared with the same month last year.

Exports increased 17.0 percent year-on-year to 9.51 trillion yen, supported by strong shipments of semiconductors to China and automobiles to the United States. Imports rose 12.5 percent to 9.89 trillion yen, driven in part by purchases of smartphones from China.

With the conflict involving Iran disrupting transportation through the Strait of Hormuz, Japan's crude oil imports plunged 57.3 percent to 4.73 million kiloliters. Imports from the Middle East alone fell 61.9 percent. Before the conflict, more than 90 percent of Japan's oil imports originated from the region.

In value terms, crude oil imports declined 28.5 percent to 539.2 billion yen, while imports from the Middle East dropped 37.3 percent to 445.8 billion yen.

The data indicated that Japan's efforts to secure alternative sources partly offset the decline. Crude oil imports from the United States increased 24.0 percent to 576,000 kiloliters, while purchases from Malaysia and Brunei also expanded, according to the ministry official.

Earlier this month, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the country expects to import the same volume of crude oil in July as it did a year earlier after increasing purchases from non-Middle Eastern suppliers, including the United States.

The preliminary figures also pointed to ongoing disruptions in the supply of oil-related products, particularly naphtha, a key chemical feedstock used in the production of plastics and packaging materials, as a result of the Middle East conflict.

Japan's imports of petroleum spirits, most of which consist of naphtha, from the Middle East plunged 90.0 percent to 136,000 kiloliters. The decline was partially offset by increased imports from the United States, which rose 569.6 percent year-on-year to 566,000 kiloliters.

A ministry official said it remains unclear how the recent agreement between the United States and Iran to end their conflict will affect Japan's trade relations with the Middle East.

However, the official noted that companies, including automakers, continue to view the region as an important market despite the ongoing instability, citing media reports.

News.Az