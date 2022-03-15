Japan seeks to reduce dependence on Russian energy resources

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan intends to reduce its dependence on Russia’s energy resources, including compressed natural gas, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing local media.

The minister announced Japan’s plans to seek alternative sources of compressed natural gas.

Meanwhile, Hagiuda declined to answer the question about Japan’s possible participation in oil and gas projects in the Far East. “We will reconsider these projects, taking into account the country's energy security and overall energy supply,” the minister said.

He also underscored the need to develop renewable energy sources and nuclear energy in the country in a bid to reduce dependence on oil and gas exports.

