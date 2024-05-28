Japan spots Chinese ships around disputed islets for 'record' 158th consecutive day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese vessels have been navigating near the Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea for a record 158 consecutive days, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa said on Monday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The "intrusions" broke the previous record of 157 consecutive days set in 2021, he said at a press conference.The disputed islets are known as the Diaoyu Islands in China and the Senkaku Islands in Japan. The islands have long been a source of contention for both nations.Hayashi emphasized the "seriousness" of these repeated “intrusions,” highlighting Japan's increased vigilance and security measures.The Japanese Coast Guard has been actively patrolling the area, with more vessels than the Chinese to ensure complete security, the secretary added.The secretary reaffirmed Japan's commitment to maintaining alertness and ensuring the utmost security around the Senkaku Islands while staying firm and calm in its approach to China.He said Japan consistently communicates its stance to China through diplomatic channels, launching protests whenever incursions occur.

News.Az