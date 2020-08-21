Japan to ease COVID-19 re-entry curbs on foreigners with resident visas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan plans to ease its COVID-19 entry restrictions on foreign nationals with resident visas starting next month, public broadcaster NHK reported, after an outcry over the emotional and economic hardship that the measures are inflicting, according to Reuters.

Re-entry will be permitted for visa holders, including permanent residents and exchange students, on condition that they undergo coronavirus testing and quarantine for 14 days, the same policy that applies to Japanese citizens re-entering the country, NHK reported on Friday.

A consular official with Japan’s foreign ministry said there was “no decision yet” on easing border restrictions.

Japan’s travel curbs to battle the pandemic are among the world’s strictest, effectively banning entry with few exceptions of not only tourists but long-term visa holders from more than 140 countries.

