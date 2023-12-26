Japan to freeze assets of three more Hamas members

The Japanese government has decided to impose additional sanctions against three more senior Hamas members, News.Az reports citing NHK World-Japan.

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved freezing the assets of the individuals, who are thought to have been in a position to use funds for terrorist activities. This follows a similar government decision in October against nine Hamas members.

The government has reiterated its position that it condemns terror attacks and will do more to cut off Hamas's sources of revenue.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa told reporters the sanctions are intended to prevent loopholes that allow financing of terrorist activities. He added that the government will consider the need for additional sanctions.

