Japan to increase aid to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Japan Serhii Korsunskyi has announced the signing of an additional agreement to increase aid provided to Kyiv by USD 500 million on his Facebook page, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

"An additional agreement has been inked to increasing the amount of aid for Ukraine by USD 500 million," the ambassador said on Facebook.

On May 19, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Tokyo would provide an additional USD 300 million in financial assistance to Ukraine.

On May 27, the Japanese government provided USD 166 million in emergency grants for the humanitarian support of Ukraine.

News.Az