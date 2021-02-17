Japan to provide humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Japanese government has decided to allocate an urgent grant to Azerbaijan in the amount of $1.2 million, according to the Japanese embassy in Baku.

The grant is allocated as assistance in connection with the humanitarian crisis as a result of the armed clash between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The grant covers assistance, namely, medical equipment to one leading clinic; providing a safe access to water sources for about 500 people; restoration of temporary shelters for about 6,400 people and providing them with heating supplies; food to approximately 8,000 people.

"After Azerbaijan gained independence, the Japanese government began to implement the development assistance projects in Azerbaijan,” the embassy said. “Until now it has issued concessional loans worth about $1 billion and implemented grant projects worth more than $100 million. Japan intends to continue to render assistance to Azerbaijan."

News.Az