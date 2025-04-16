Japan to 'work closely' with France amid Trump tariffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japanese Premier Ishiba Shigeru stated on Wednesday that Tokyo will "work closely" with Paris regarding U.S. tariffs, during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK.

Ishiba and Macron discussed the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on the world and countermeasures China has taken in the trade war, during the 40-minute phone call. Ishiba said he committed, considering the effect the tariffs would have on global trade and economy, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Macron said Paris wants to "further strengthen this partnership, particularly in key sectors such as the energy transition—with civil nuclear power and critical metals—as well as defense," in an X post, adding that both countries "share the same vision of international trade: rule-based and mutually beneficial."

"This inclusive approach, grounded in international law, applies to all our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," said the French president.

The US imposed 24% tariffs on Japan earlier this month, which are now on pause.

