Japan urges citizens to leave Lebanon, sends aircraft for possible evacuation

Japan has urged its citizens to leave Lebanon as Israel continues extensive airstrikes on Hezbollah.

Defense Minister Kihara Minoru ordered the deployment of aircraft to Jordan and Greece to prepare for a possible evacuation of Lebanon-based Japanese nationals as Israel continues large-scale airstrikes on the neighboring country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media Nearly a year of cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah sparked by the war in Gaza has displaced thousands on both sides of the border.Israeli began intense airstrikes on Lebanon earlier this week, killing hundreds, and is said to be preparing for possible ground assault. It has rejected a push for a temporary cease-fire and has vowed to keep fighting.

News.Az