Japan welcomes Sweden’s bid to join NATO

The Japanese government respects Sweden’s bid to become a member of NATO, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He noted that the Japanese government understands and respects Sweden's decision to change its traditional policy of neutrality and join NATO amid escalating security concerns over the Russia-Ukraine war.

Declining to comment on anticipated impacts of Sweden’s possible NATO membership on regional developments, Matsuno reiterated that the situation around Ukraine will affect not only Europe but also Asia.

“We consider any attempt to change the status quo by force anywhere in the world to be unacceptable,” he added.

On Monday, Sweden formally decided to apply for NATO membership following a similar decision by its Nordic neighbor Finland.

News.Az