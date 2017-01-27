Japanese film festival opens in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Organized by the Japanese embassy in Azerbaijan, a Japanese film festival has opened in Baku.

From January 27 to 29, five Japanese films will be screened in Baku for the purpose of providing an insight into Japanese culture, APA reported.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Azerbaijan Tsuguo Takahashi said the films will be available with Azerbaijani subtitles, noting that a large number of people are expected to come to watch the films.

