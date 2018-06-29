Japanese FM due in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono intends to visit Australia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Poland, Russia’s TASS news agency reported citing Kyodo News ag

Kono’s long-term business trip was scheduled for July 4.

But after it became known that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo intends to visit Japan in early July immediately after his trip to Pyongyang, the schedule of Kono’s business trip will be changed.

News.Az

News.Az