Japanese investors, companies to be invited for reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

Japanese investors and companies will be invited to participate in the reconstruction work in Karabakh, President of the National Confederation of Organizations of Entrepreneurs (Employers) of Azerbaijan, Mammad Musayev, said at the Japan-Azerbaijan Investment Forum in Baku Monday, News.Az reports.

According to Musayev, in order to encourage investment in Azerbaijan, a number of incentive programs and relevant economic zones are being created.

"Japanese companies in Azerbaijan work in the fields of oil and gas, as well as in agriculture. Last year, the trade turnover of our countries exceeded $200 million, and the growth of this sector in the near future will increase up to four times," Musayev said.

Musayev also noted that hundreds of projects have already been commissioned in Azerbaijan for the entire period of cooperation at the expense of Japanese loans.

News.Az