Japanese Television airs program about Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The camera group of 'Let's challenge the world' program aired at Japan's leading Nippon Television has prepared a special program on Azerbaijan.

The program presented interesting materials about the tourism potential of our country, the places of interest in capital Baku, Gobustan, mud volcano, Yanardag, ways of treatment with Neftchala oil, hospitality of our nation, the teaching of Japanese language at the Azerbaijan State Languages University, Azerbaijan's cuisine and cooking dolma.

The program noted the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Japan and conduction of official mutual visits.

Nippon television has a 30 mln-audience.

The full video of the program can be obtained from the following link: http://video.9tsu.com/videos/view?vid=115827

News.Az

News.Az