Japan's daily coronavirus cases hit 100,000 for 1st time
- 04 Feb 2022 06:45
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- World
Japan's daily COVID-19 cases exceeded 100,000 for the first time on Thursday as the country struggles to contain a sixth wave of infections, driven by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, News.Az reports citing Kyodo News.
The cumulative total of coronavirus cases in Japan had topped 3 million as of Thursday, according to a Kyodo News tally based on local government releases.