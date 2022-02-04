Yandex metrika counter

Japan's daily coronavirus cases hit 100,000 for 1st time

Japan's daily coronavirus cases hit 100,000 for 1st time

Japan's daily COVID-19 cases exceeded 100,000 for the first time on Thursday as the country struggles to contain a sixth wave of infections, driven by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, News.Az reports citing Kyodo News. 

The cumulative total of coronavirus cases in Japan had topped 3 million as of Thursday, according to a Kyodo News tally based on local government releases.


