Japan's Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Taro Kono will be on an official visit to Republic of Azerbaijan on September 5-6, 2018.

Within the framework of the visit Taro Kono will have a meeting with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other high-level officials, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

After the meeting Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Japan will hold a joint press-conference.

Local and international media are invited to come to the  Ministry of Foreign Affairs before 11:00 a.m to attend the press conference. Media representatives are requested to present their accreditation cards at the entrance.

