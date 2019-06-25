Japan`s IHI phylarmonic orchestra to perform Gara Garayev's ballet

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan's IHI philharmonic orchestra will perform fragments from Azerbaijani world-renowned composer Gara Garayev's “Seven beauties” ballet, AZERTAC reports.

Organized by Azerbaijani embassy in Japan, the concert will be held in Tokyo's Toyosu Civil Center concert hall on July 5 and mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan's diplomatic service bodies.

