Japan`s IHI phylarmonic orchestra to perform Gara Garayev's ballet
Japan's IHI philharmonic orchestra will perform fragments from Azerbaijani world-renowned composer Gara Garayev's “Seven beauties” ballet, AZERTAC reports.
Organized by Azerbaijani embassy in Japan, the concert will be held in Tokyo's Toyosu Civil Center concert hall on July 5 and mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan's diplomatic service bodies.
