Japan's PM Suga says he is determined to hold Olympics this summer

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday repeated his determination to hold the Olympics in Tokyo this summer as a symbol of “hope and courage” during the global coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reports.

Suga also told a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum that Japan would expand its support on providing coronavirus vaccines for developing countries from its initial $130 million, and promised to work with like-minded nations to realise a “free and open” Indo-Pacific region.

News.Az