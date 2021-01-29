Yandex metrika counter

Japan's PM Suga says he is determined to hold Olympics this summer

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday repeated his determination to hold the Olympics in Tokyo this summer as a symbol of “hope and courage” during the global coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reports. 

Suga also told a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum that Japan would expand its support on providing coronavirus vaccines for developing countries from its initial $130 million, and promised to work with like-minded nations to realise a “free and open” Indo-Pacific region.


News.Az 

