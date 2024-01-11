Japan’s quake death toll rises to 213

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll rose to 213 in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa on Thursday, after a series of strong quakes of up to 7.6 magnitude jolted the prefecture and its vicinity, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 52 people remained unaccounted for in the hardest-hit prefecture as of 9 a.m. local time, while at least 567 people suffered injuries due to the quakes.

In a breakdown of the death toll, 98 had been confirmed in Suzu City, 83 in Wajima City, 20 in Anamizu Town, five in Nanao City, four in Noto Town, two in Shika Town and one in Hakui City.

The prefectural government also confirmed eight disaster-related deaths, meaning that the victims survived the quakes but died due to deteriorating injuries or illnesses caused by physical and mental strain in the aftermath of the disaster.

