Japan's ruling party to hold September 14 leadership vote

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to hold a leadership vote on Sept. 14 to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is stepping down due to ill health, local media reported on Monday.

The new party leader will become the country’s next prime minister, due to the party’s parliamentary majority, with four possible candidates vying for the position.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier, told U.S. President Donald Trump earlier on Monday that the strengthening of their two nations’ alliance would be maintained even after he leaves office, a Japanese government spokesman said.

But Abe’s successor will face a daunting list of economic, diplomatic and security issues, ranging from a stagnant economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic to China-U.S. tensions.

In the race to succeed Abe as the next prime minister, former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba is the most popular choice among the public, media opinion polls showed.

But Ishiba, a vocal Abe critic, could face an uphill battle if he does declare his candidacy, with local media reporting Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga was set to receive the backing of several major factions within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Ishiba has about 34% of the public’s support, more than double the 14% for Suga, the second-most popular choice, a weekend Kyodo News survey showed.

