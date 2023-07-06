Jean-Victor Castor: France bans colonial peoples from using their languages

+ ↺ − 16 px

France banned the colonial peoples from using their languages, said Deputy of the National Assembly of the French Republic (French Guiana) Jean-Victor Castor.

He made the remarks at an event on the topic “Towards The Complete Elimination of Colonialism”, held as part of the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Jean-Victor Castor noted that the educational process in his country is conducted only in French.

He also strongly condemned France’s discriminatory policy against peoples under colonial rule.

“Our history, language and culture are not passed on to future generations. Often there are conflicts between citizens and state officials because they don't understand our people. The French use our knowledge and skills to build businesses and enrich themselves,” he added.

News.Az