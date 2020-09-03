Yandex metrika counter

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott becomes the world's richest woman

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott has become the world's richest woman after Amazon shares surged amid coronavirus lockdowns, according to Bloomberg.

Scott, who owns a 4 percent stake in the e-commerce giant, has added another $30.3 billion to her bank balance in the last year, taking her net worth to a staggering $67.4 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 

The boost comes after Amazon stocks skyrocketed off the back of the pandemic, as stay-at-home orders and shuttered businesses sent consumers flocking to the retail giant for online orders and home deliveries.

Shares have risen from nearly $2,000 to $3,500 since the start of 2020 alone.  

The rich have been getting richer with US billionaire wealth increasing by $800 billion since the pandemic began, while everyday Americans find themselves on the breadline with millions braced for job losses.


