Jeff Bezos - richest person in the world

+ ↺ − 16 px

The founder and CEO of online retailer Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos retained for the second year in a row a leading position in the annual ranking of the richest people in the world compiled by Forbes magazine with an eye-popping $131 billion fortune.

That’s $19 billion more than a year ago.

Last year Bezos became the first person to top a Forbes billionaires list with a net worth of $100 billion or more. Though Amazon’s stock has fallen from its peak of $2,012 a share in August, the stock is still worth more than it was a year ago.

News.Az

News.Az