Jeff Bezos sells additional $2.4 billion in Amazon shares

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jeff Bezos sold an additional $2.4 billion worth of Amazon shares, according to filings with an American regulator, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The former president and CEO of Amazon sold 14 million shares in three trading days ending Tuesday, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

Bezos sold approximately 12 million Amazon shares last week worth more than $2 billion, following two separate sales of 12 million shares apiece earlier this month.

Bezos earned around $8.5 billion from the sales of Amazon stock with the latest sale.

Before the string of sales that have now totaled 50 million shares, the American billionaire had not sold any Amazon stock since 2021.

Amazon had announced that Bezos could sell up to 50 million shares by the end of 2025.

Bezos stepped down as CEO and president of the company and took over the role of executive chairman on July 5, 2021.

His net worth is estimated at more than $189 billion as of Wednesday, according to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List, where he is third after Bernard Arnault and family, and Elon Musk.

News.Az