Jelly Roll files for divorce from wife Bunnie XO

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Singer Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife, Bunnie XO, according to court records, News.Az reports, citing TMZ.

The filing was reportedly made in Tennessee in May.

Sources cited by TMZ said the decision to end the marriage was mutual and described the matter as a private family issue.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie first met in 2015, before the musician achieved mainstream success. While they initially became acquainted that year, their relationship did not turn romantic until 2016.

The couple married in August 2016. Bunnie, who previously worked in the adult entertainment industry, left that profession in 2023, several years after their wedding.

Their relationship faced additional challenges early on. Just one week before the couple married, Jelly Roll welcomed a son with another woman.

Over the years, Bunnie has spoken publicly about the difficulties they experienced as a couple, revealing that they separated multiple times before ultimately deciding to part ways.

News.Az