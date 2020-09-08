Jeyhun Bayramov receives Secretary-General of Turkic Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with a delegation led by Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) Baghdad Amreyev.

Bayramov spoke with satisfaction about the Turkic Council's activities, the increase in the number of participating countries, the successful implementation of the last summit in Baku, and the results achieved.

The Minister thanked the Secretary-General, emphasizing the Turkish Council's moral position on the aggressive policy of Armenia, which is a significant threat to Azerbaijan's security, based on the norms and principles of international law, especially the UN Security Council resolutions and decisions of other international organizations.

Baghdad Amreyev praised Azerbaijan's participation and role in the Turkish Council. Noting that the last Baku Summit is a qualitatively new stage in the organization's activities, the Secretary-General said that steps are being taken to implement closer cooperation and integration on a wide range of organization issues.

Baghdad Amreyev, who spoke with satisfaction about the video-meeting summit on pandemic control initiated by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and video meetings in other areas, expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will continue to lead the organization until the next chairmanship.

